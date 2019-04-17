DeVante Parker excited about “fresh start” in Miami

Getty Images

Wide receiver DeVante Parker didn’t change teams this offseason, but he said on Wednesday that he does feel like he’s had a change of scenery.

Parker’s lukewarm production over four seasons after being selected in the first round of the 2015 draft made him seem like a good bet to move on from the Dolphins, but he wound up signing a two-year deal to stick around before free agency opened. While his address remains the same, Parker said that he considers it a “fresh start” because of the change in coaching staffs and he’s excited to be back with the team.

“They have confidence in me again, have trust in me, have faith in me to sign me back again,” Parker said, via the Miami Herald. “I just love the atmosphere, the fans, and everyone here. I’m just glad I was able to be here again.”

Parker also said he’s healthy, which has been an issue at times for Parker during his professional career and staying on the field will be crucial to his chances of making the second start a more successful one.