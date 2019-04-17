Devin Bush visiting Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens lost a handful of linebackers in free agency and they are spending some time on Wednesday with one of this year’s top draft prospects at the position.

According to multiple reports, the Ravens are hosting former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush on the final day that teams are permitted to bring prospects to their facilities for pre-draft visits.

Bush has made plenty of those visits over the last few weeks and is expected to come off the board in the first round next Thursday. Enough of those visits have come with teams picking ahead of the No. 22 spot the Ravens currently hold that it appears unlikely that he’ll still be on the board if they stay put.

If that’s the case, Bush will leapfrog his father for the highest draft position in the family. Devin Bush Sr. was the 26th overall pick of the 1995 draft.