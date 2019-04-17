Eagles have league’s only three-game road trip

Getty Images

The Eagles get five prime time appearances, which is nice, but their schedule is not without its hardships.

As noted by Judy Battista of NFL Network, their schedule features the league’s only stretch of three consecutive road games, as they start in Week Six with a trip to Minnesota, before road games in Dallas and Buffalo.

(Of course, they get no sympathy from the Raiders, who have two road games on either side of their London “home” game and bye week.)

The Eagles then get to unpack, with a home game, a bye week, and then two more at home.