Ed Oliver closing out pre-draft visits in Buffalo

Getty Images

Wednesday is the final day for teams to host draft prospects at their facilities and the Bills are closing things out with one of the top defensive players in this year’s class.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver is in town to meet with the team. Oliver spent Tuesday with the Jets, so he’s hit both of the AFC East teams picking in the top 10 as the pre-draft visit process draws to a close.

The Bills have been very active in free agency, but their moves haven’t included any additions to the defensive line to this point. Kyle Williams’ retirement has left them with a hole up front on defense that Oliver could help to fill.

Oliver has not been lacking for other interest, however, and he may not still be on the board when the Bills are on the clock with the No. 9 pick.