Former Air Force player Ryan Watson will attend Lions rookie minicamp

Getty Images

The draft hasn’t started yet, but we know one player who will be taking part in the Lions’ rookie minicamp later this year.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that former Air Force player Ryan Watson recently worked out for the team and accepted an invitation to attend camp in May. Watson played linebacker in college, but is listed as a defensive end so he’s apparently switching positions in his bid for an NFL career.

Watson finished school in 2016 and had a workout with the Cardinals that might have resulted in a contract if not for his two-year active duty commitment. That commitment ended this week and Watson also worked out for the Falcons.

Watson had 97 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 20 tackles for loss in 38 college games. Saints tight end Garrett Griffin is the only Air Force alum currently on an NFL roster as guard Ben Garland remains a free agent after playing for Atlanta the last four years.