Former NFL spokesman takes aim at Daniel Snyder, Donald Trump

Getty Images

Former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart spent some time as the NFL’s primary spokesman, and his tenure consisted of periodic conference calls during which questions would be asked and, in most cases, answers would be provided. (It was a very useful feature that, unfortunately, ended when Lockhart left.)

Lockhart drew the ire of owners like Jerry Jones by antagonizing President Donald Trump, during the national anthem controversy. Lockhart is now chiming in, with disparaging views regarding both Trump and one of the men who previously paid Lockhart’s salary.

The stage was set by a tweet regarding the President’s comments about Washington owner Daniel Snyder. The President said he’ll attend a game, adding this assessment of one of the least popular figures in the sport.

“[A]ctually the owner is — he’s really a good guy,” President Trump said. “He’s been a supporter and he’s done a very good job. You have a good team.”

(“Good” is extremely relative. Since Snyder bought the team 20 years ago, Washington has five playoff appearances and two postseason wins. Washington also is tied with Detroit for the longest NFC Championship game drought, dating back to 1991.)

Lockhart responded to the news with this: “Can’t think of two people who deserve each other more.”

It’s stunning to see such candor and hostility from a former high-level NFL executive, and it sheds more light on why things simply didn’t work out for Lockhart in one of the most important and public-facing jobs in the league office.