George Kittle says tweet to Antonio Brown was a dare from Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle said his tweet to Antonio Brown from New Year’s Eve was at the prodding of a fellow member of the 49ers offense.

Via KNBR, Kittle said on Wednesday that his “Sup?” tweet directed at Brown was a dare from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“Jimmy totally dared me to do it,” Kittle said. “And I am not going to say no. (I) threw it out there, and I thought it was going to be completely meaningless, and I got a response in about 10 minutes. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting.’ It was fun.”

The tweet was posted just two hours shy of the start of 2019 and it didn’t take Brown long to respond back with a starry-eyed emoji that ultimately posed a question of if the 49ers would have any interest in Brown. If they did, they didn’t seem to act upon it all that seriously as Brown ended up heading to the team across the Bay instead.

Garoppolo didn’t confirm Kittle’s account of the back-and-forth, but also didn’t say he didn’t do it either.

“It depends who you ask,” Garoppolo said. “He said it was (me)? I’d take it with a grain of salt then.”