Giants and Cowboys meet in Week One, again

Getty Images

The Giants and Cowboys always seem to get together for a big-platform game early in the season. This year, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, it will happen again.

New York at Dallas will ice off during Week One, in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot on FOX. And even though the Giants currently seem to be struggling, the game should generate a huge rating — given the presence of the Cowboys.

Of course, in the event that the contest isn’t close as the fourth quarter commences, feel free to turn the channel to NBC for full and complete analysis of the first Sunday of the season, on Football Night in America.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series, 66-46-2. Dallas currently has a four-game winning streak against the Giants, having swept them in each of the last two seasons.

This year’s first game between the division rivals will come nearly 10 years to the day after the opening of AT&T Stadium, where the Giants beat the Cowboys on a field goal from Lawrence Tynes as time expired. Giants quarterback Eli Manning commemorated the moment by writing the final score, 33-31, and the date on the wall of the locker room with the message “first win in the new stadium.” Manning then signed the wall.