Jaguars’ “home” game at Wembley will be a Week Nine early kickoff

Getty Images

The Jaguars give up a home game each year to play in London, and this year that’s coming in Week Nine, with an early kickoff.

The NFL confirmed today that the Jaguars will host the Texans for a 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, November 3 at Wembley Stadium.

The Jaguars’ home game marks the latest trip overseas in a long commitment from Jaguars owner Shad Khan, who also owns the Fullham soccer team in England and tried unsuccessfully to buy Wembley last year.

The league is playing four games in London this season, with two kicking off early and two having normal 1 p.m. ET start times.