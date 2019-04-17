Jarrett Stidham getting more attention as draft approaches

Getty Images

For most of this draft season, the consensus top four quarterbacks have been Oklahomas Kyler Murray, Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Missouri’s Drew Lock and Duke’s Daniel Jones. But as the draft approaches, Auburn’s Jarrett Stidham is a quarterback who’s getting recognized more and more.

Stidham started three games as a true freshman at Baylor before transferring and starting two seasons at Auburn. His college stats are impressive, with a 64.2 percent completion rate, 48 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The 6-foot-2, 218-pound Stidham had a better season in 2017 than in 2018, which might raise some eyebrows. But he has shown both the arm to make the throws NFL quarterbacks need to make, and he has impressive mobility and ran a 4.8-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

Chris Simms has rated Stidham in his second tier of quarterbacks, ahead of Jones. Simms said Stidham’s regression in 2018 was more about the teammates around him than about his own play.

“This guy can be a starter in the NFL,” Simms said on PFT Live. “I turn on the film and I say, ‘The things people are complaining about on film are Auburn team issues, not Jarrett Stidham issues.'”

Ron Jaworski recently echoed those sentiments.

“Been studying the QBs for this years draft,” Jaworski tweeted. “Pretty weak class! But one guy that keeps impressing me is Jarrett Stidham out of Auburn.”

Stidham may hear his name called earlier next week than most are expecting.