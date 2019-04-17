Jimmy Garoppolo: Every day gets easier and easier

Getty Images

The 49ers are reportedly set to open the 2019 season in Tampa on September 8 and the expectation is that Jimmy Garoppolo will be their starting quarterback for the first time since tearing his left ACL last September.

Word late last month was that the team expects Garoppolo to be full-go when training camp opens this summer and Garoppolo indicated that’s his goal as well when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Garoppolo, who plans to be wearing a brace on his left knee for that game, also said that he can feel himself incrementally getting back to full speed as the season gets closer.

“It’s very good to be throwing again,” Garoppolo said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. “It’s what I do. It’s encouraging. Every day gets easier and easier, able to make this throw better than I was a week ago. It’s small victories like that. Throughout this whole process, it’s all about small victories.”

The 49ers hope that Garoppolo’s offseason of small victories add up to bigger ones this fall.