John Bosa will join Archie Manning in an exclusive place in NFL history

Getty Images

John Bosa was selected by the Dolphins with the 16th overall pick in the 1987 NFL draft. In 2016, his son, Joey Bosa, was chosen with the third overall pick in the NFL draft. Next Thursday night, John Bosa will see another son drafted in the first round, and in the process join some exclusive company.

When Nick Bosa is drafted, likely in the first few picks and surely in the first round, John Bosa will become just the second player in NFL history to get drafted in the first round and then have two sons drafted in the first round.

The other was Archie Manning, who was the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft and whose sons Peyton (1998) and Eli (2004) were both chosen first overall.

The Bosa family actually has a fourth first-round pick: Eric Kumerow, selected 16th overall in 1965, is the brother of Joey and Nick’s mom.

Potential first round picks Irv Smith Jr. and Devin Bush Jr. are both the sons of first round picks as well, so Thursday night could feel like deja vu for three families.