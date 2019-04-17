Judge temporarily halts release of Kraft tape

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has succeeded, for now, at keeping tape of him allegedly paying for sex at a massage parlor private.

After prosecutors said they would release the video, Kraft’s attorneys urged a judge to intervene. T.J. Quinn of ESPN reports that the judge sided with Kraft and ordered prosecutors not to release the video until there’s a hearing.

Joining Kraft in the motion was an unidentified “John Doe” who also requested that the judge block release of surveillance videos from the massage parlor.

Kraft’s attorneys say Palm Beach County prosecutors engaged in misconduct and broke a promise they made on Friday not to release any evidence without the judge’s express permission.