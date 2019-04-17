Kenyan Drake trying to put himself in “best position” for new contract

Getty Images

Kenyan Drake did not lead the Dolphins in carries during any of his first three seasons in Miami, but it looks like there’s a pretty good chance that changes this season.

Frank Gore led the team in carries last year, but he left for Buffalo as a free agent and the team has not made a move to add a running back who would challenge Drake for the No. job. That sets Drake up for his biggest role as a professional in the final year of his rookie contract, which Drake admitted has been on his mind as he prepares for the coming season.

“I’d be lying if I said it’s not,” Drake said. “It’s the reality of the situation. But I understand that what I do right now is going to affect that, when it comes. So I’m just putting the work in, right now, in the weight room, the film room, the practice field. Watching film. Putting myself in the best position. So when I come out here, there’s no hesitation. There is no what-ifs. I’m coming out here trying to put my best on the field. And at the end of the day I can look myself in the mirror and understand I gave my best and my best was what I put out here.”

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Dolphins and Drake have not had any contract talks yet, which suggests that Drake’s belief that everything he does now and over the rest of the year will factor into whether his future is in Miami.