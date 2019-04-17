Larry Allen Jr. working out for 49ers today

Getty Images

The 49ers have a familiar name at their local day workouts today.

Larry Allen Jr. is among the players on hand, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Allen, of course, is the son of Hall of Fame offensive lineman Larry Allen.

The elder Larry Allen spent the last two seasons of his career with the 49ers after 12 seasons with the Cowboys. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2013.

Allen Jr., who is from Danville, California, was an offensive guard and a bioengineering major at Harvard.

He played in 31 games in his career at Harvard, twice earning first-team All-Ivy League honors and once was a second-team selection. Allen Jr. missed the 2017 season but started all 10 games in 2018.