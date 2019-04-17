Lions center Graham Glasgow sets sights on becoming league’s best

Getty Images

Heading into his second season at center for the Detroit Lions, Graham Glasgow has lofty goals in mind.

According to Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, Glasgow has his eye on becoming the best center in the NFL.

“It’s everybody’s goal to be the best at their positions — be the best at whatever they do,” Glasgow said. “So, I’d like to be the best center I can be.”

A third round pick of the Lions in 2016, Glasgow moved to center after spending his first two years at guard. He took over as starter just six games into his rookie season and his started every game since for Detroit either at guard or center.

The center position has been pretty deep across the league with many capable players handling the duties. Jason Kelce, Maurkice Pouncey, Alex Mack, Travis Frederick and Ryan Kalil have been regulars on All-Pro teams and Pro Bowl rosters over the last six years. Rodney Hudson and Max Unger have been in the discussions as well. While Kalil and Unger have since retired, there are several good centers still in the league Glasgow will have to surpass to start getting league-wide recognition.

Glasgow is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Lions this fall. A Pro Bowl appearance or better in 2019 could lead to a better contract eventually as well.

“I’m just going to leave that up to my agent and the organization,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. There’s a lot of football to be played and a lot of time to pass before I really even kind of get into that.”