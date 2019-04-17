Mike Remmers recovering from back surgery

Getty Images

The Vikings released veteran offensive lineman Mike Remmers in March and visited the Giants a short time later, but remains unsigned a month after that visit came to an end.

Remmers’ health may be part of the reason why he remains a free agent. His agent Brett Tessler said on Wednesday that Remmers is recovering from back surgery he had earlier in the offseason.

Tessler said the operation was minor, which is always easier to say when you’re not the one on the table. Nevertheless, Tessler said that teams have stayed in touch throughout the recovery process and that he expects Remmers to sign with a team after the draft.

Remmers has made 64 starts over the last five seasons and has experience at guard and tackle to offer a team looking for an addition on their offensive line.