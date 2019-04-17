Monday Night Football slate kicks off with Texans and Saints

Getty Images

A pair of 2018 playoff teams will square off in the first Monday night game of the 2019 season.

The NFL’s schedule was released on Wednesday night and it shows that the Texans will be in New Orleans to face the Saints on Monday Night Football in Week One.

In addition to that game, the first Monday night of the regular season will feature a second game. As reported ahead of the official release of the schedule, the Broncos will travel to Oakland to take on the Raiders. It’s the second straight year that the Raiders have capped the first week of action as part of the nightcap on Monday night.

The Texans-Saints game will kick off at 7:10 p.m. ET. The Broncos and Raiders will get underway at 10:20 p.m. ET. The start time is 8:15 p.m. ET for the rest of the season and all games are on ESPN.

Week Two will feature the same two teams that faced off in Monday Night Football’s 1970 debut. The Browns will visit the Jets, which means that Cleveland wideout Odell Beckham will be back on the field where he played home games as a member of the Giants.

The Jets will be back on Monday night in Week Seven when they take on the Patriots in another home game. The Browns will be back on the road to face the 49ers in Week Five. The 49ers, Seahawks, Giants, Steelers, Vikings, Packers and Saints are the other teams making two appearances in Monday night games.

The entire Monday night schedule appears below:

Week One – Texans at Saints , Broncos at Raiders

Week Two – Browns at Jets

Week Three – Bears at Washington

Week Four – Bengals at Steelers

Week Five – Browns at 49ers

Week Six – Lions at Packers

Week Seven – Patriots at Jets

Week Eight – Dolphins at Steelers

Week Nine – Cowboys at Giants

Week 10 – Seahawks at 49ers

Week 11 – Chiefs vs. Chargers in Mexico City

Week 12 – Ravens at Rams

Week 13 – Vikings at Seahawks

Week 14 – Giants at Eagles

Week 15 – Colts at Saints

Week 16 – Packers at Vikings