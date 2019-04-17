Montez Sweat visited Raiders, Texans this week

Getty Images

The Raiders have spent time with several pass rushing prospects in the weeks leading up to the draft and they added Montez Sweat to that list this week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Sweat met with the team before moving on to a Wednesday visit with the Texans. Wednesday is the final day that teams are permitted to host draft prospects at their facilities.

Houston has the No. 23 pick, which is just ahead of the second of Oakland’s three picks in the first round, and Sweat would add to a strong pass rushing group fronted by J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. After Sweat’s 22.5 sacks at Mississippi State and impressive Combine showing, there doesn’t seem to be much chance that he’ll be on the board if they stay put.

Oakland will have an earlier chance to nab him and their plethora of early picks gives them an ability to move up if they want to go in a different direction at No. 4.