NFL conducting “routine review” of recent Demaryius Thomas guilty plea

Getty Images

If receiver Demaryius Thomas makes it to the 53-man roster in New England, there’s a chance he won’t be eligible for the first game of the regular season.

Thomas could be disciplined under the Personal Conduct Policy after resolving a felony vehicular assault case by pleading guilty to misdemeanor careless driving.

“We followed developments in the matter and are doing a routine review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told PFT via email.

In February, a female passenger in a car driven by Thomas suffered injuries when Thomas crashed the vehicle while driving 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

The league took the position earlier this year that receiver Antonio Brown faces no scrutiny under the Personal Conduct Policy for reckless driving. The difference, of course, is that no one was injured in Brown’s case.