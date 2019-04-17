Panthers-Buccaneers will play in London in Week Six

Getty Images

The full schedule will be released tonight. The league has given a sneak preview by announcing the games to be played in London.

The Buccaneers will host the Panthers in Week Six. Tampa’s third trip to England (they played there in 2009 and 2011) will become the second game played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, one week after the Raiders has the Bears there.

The NFC South divisional game will be played at 9:30 a.m. ET, making it a Sunday morning stand-alone game, which will be played on October 13.

The Tottenham Hotspur venue features a retractable grass soccer pitch, and an artificial surface for American football.