Pre-Christmas Saturday triple header has TBD opponents

Getty Images

In Week 16, the NFL will stage a special pre-Christmas Saturday triple header. And none of the games have been selected for that spot, yet.

Five Week 16 games have been earmarked for those three spots, to begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. ET, and 8:15 p.m. ET: Lions at Broncos, Raiders at Chargers, Bills at Patriots, Rams at 49ers, and Texans at Buccaneers.

Two will stay on Sunday, three will move to Saturday. And if that’s something the NFL can do, why can’t the NFL flex late-season games from Sunday to Saturday, why can’t the NFL flex late-season games from Sunday to Monday?

Maybe that will be something that gets added to the next wave of TV deals.