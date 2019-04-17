Quinnen Williams visiting Giants today

Getty Images

Today is the final day prospects can meet with NFL teams at team facilities, so Quinnen Williams is squeezing in his final visit.

The Alabama defensive tackle, one of the top prospects in the draft, is meeting with the Giants today in East Rutherford, New Jersey, after meeting with the Jets on Tuesday. His itinerary included trips to the Raiders, Bills, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Cardinals and 49ers. If you’re keeping track at home, that covers the top six choices in the draft. The Bills select ninth.

The Giants, who have the sixth and 17th selections, might have to trade up if they want Williams.

Peter Schrager of NFL Media reports had an NFL executive tell him that Williams’ 15-minute interview at the Scouting Combine in February was “as good as any 15-minute session he’d seen or been a part of from a defensive lineman.” Williams broke down the opposing offense on film like a middle linebacker, “owning the room like a QB.”

Indeed, Williams appears to check all the boxes, which is why he won’t wait long on draft day to hear his name.