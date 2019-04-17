Raiders go seven weeks between “home” games

Getty Images

Fans in Oakland are going to have a chance to get used to not having the Raiders around.

After opening the season with home games against the Broncos (Sept. 9) and Chiefs (Sept. 15), the Raiders don’t play another home game until Week Nine against the Lions (Nov. 3).

That long absence is going to be nothing compared to leaving for Las Vegas, but it’s going to make it difficult for the team on the field.

Starting in Week Three, the Raiders play at the Vikings and at the Colts. Then comes the Week Five game against the Bears in London, and their bye week.

They come back to the United States in Week Seven at the Packers, followed by a road trip to Houston before they finally drag home to play the Lions.

That’s part of a three-game homestand, but they close with four of their final six on the road as well.