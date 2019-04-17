Ravens alternate road-and-home games all season

Getty Images

The Ravens alternate away-and-home games all season, beginning with a trip to Miami and ending with a home game against Pittsburgh.

Baltimore is the only team without consecutive home games or road games this season.

Since 1978 when the 16-game schedule was implemented, that schedule quirk has happened only three times previously, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Of all the teams in the NFL, the Ravens have the least about which to complain.

The get two of three prime-time games at home, including a Sunday night game against the Patriots. The Ravens’ two West Coast trips are a month apart, and they open against two teams that combined for 10 victories last season in Miami and Arizona.