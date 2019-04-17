Report: Bears to play Raiders in London Oct. 6

Getty Images

Two down, 254 to go.

According to a report in the Chicago Tribune, citing WGN-AM 720’s Harry Teinowitz, the Bears will play the Raiders in London on Oct. 6, nailing down the date of a game we already knew was happening there.

The league has also announced that the Packers would play at Chicago in the Thursday Sept. 5 opener, meaning we now know one-eighth of the Bears’ schedule before the league officially announces them all tonight at 8 p.m.

More leaks will doubtless come throughout the day, as is customary.