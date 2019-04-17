Report: Broncos-Raiders will be on Monday night in Week One

Getty Images

Raiders linebacker Brandon Marshall won’t have to wait long to catch up with his former teammates on the Broncos.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Raiders will host the Broncos in one of the two Monday Night Football games being played in Week One of the regular season. The entire schedule will be announced at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

It will be the second straight year that the Raiders open the season at home on a Monday night. They’ll be looking for a better outcome than they got when the Rams visited them last September as they lost 33-13 on their way to a 4-12 record.

That game was the first in Jon Gruden’s second stint as Raiders head coach and this year’s game will be Vic Fangio’s debut in that job for the Broncos. It should also be quarterback Joe Flacco‘s first start for Denver and first start in Oakland since Week Five of the 2017 season.