Report: Browns to play Titans in season opener

Getty Images

Odell Beckham might have seen a schedule, but it doesn’t appear he saw the correct schedule.

The Browns will host the Titans in the season opener at 1 p.m. ET on Sept. 8, Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com reports. A previous report has the Browns playing the Jets on Monday night, Sept. 16, in Week Two.

Beckham hinted at a season-opening meeting with the Jets in a tweet last week, and later replied to Jets safety Jamal Adams that he would “see” Adams in Week One.

The schedule won’t become official for a few more hours when the NFL releases it, but it appears, from various reports, that the Browns receiver reported fake news.

The Browns have lost the past two against the Titans, with the teams last meeting in 2017. Cleveland’s last victory over Tennessee came in 2015.