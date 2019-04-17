Report: Dolphins to open with Ravens, Patriots

Getty Images

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is set to open his first full season as a starter close to where he grew up.

Jackson was born in South Florida and went to high school in Boynton Beach before moving on to Louisville. That high school is about an hour away from Hard Rock Stadium and that’s reportedly where Jackson will be for the opening weekend of the regular season.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reports that the Ravens will face the Dolphins on the road to open up the season. The last meeting between the two teams was a 40-0 Ravens romp during the 2017 season.

The Dolphins will reportedly remain at home in Week Two for a game against head coach Brian Flores’ former employers. Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com reports the Patriots will be in Miami for Week Two and their second meeting of the year is set for Week 17 in New England.