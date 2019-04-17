Report: Eagles to open at home against Washington

Getty Images

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will get to open the season against Washington quarterback Whoever-He-Might-Be in the opener.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Eagles will host their division rivals in the Sept. 8 opener.

They also hosted Washington in the opener two years ago and went on to win the Super Bowl, so perhaps it’s a good omen.

They’ll also play at Atlanta in Week Two.

There will be plenty of uncertainty in Washington about that game. After Alex Smith‘s horrible broken leg which is expected to cost him the entire season, they traded for Case Keenum, but have been aggressively scouting all the top college quarterbacks as well.