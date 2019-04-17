Report: Jets to open against Bills, host Browns on MNF in Week Two

Getty Images

It appears Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was off by a week when he told Jets safety Jamal Adams that he’d be seeing him in the season opener.

Beckham told Adams he’d see him in Week One, but Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that the two teams will actually be playing in Week Two. That game is set for Monday, September 16, which will be nearly 39 years after the two teams played the inaugural Monday Night Football game.

The Jets’ first regular season game in their new uniforms is a home date with the Bills on the first Sunday of the season and they’re scheduled to close out the year in Buffalo. The Jets will travel to New England in Week Three, have an early bye in Week Four and, per the report, they’ll face head coach Adam Gase’s former team in Miami in Week Nine.

In addition to the Browns game, the Jets are also slated for a Monday night home game against New England in Week Seven and they’ll face the Ravens on Thursday night in Week 15.