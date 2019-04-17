Russell Wilson now has no-trade clause

Getty Images

Russell Wilson‘s agent has insisted since he negotiated a new contract for the quarterback that Wilson never wanted to play anywhere else. On Wednesday, agent Mark Rodgers pointed to a no-trade clause in Wilson’s contract to back him up.

“There is a reason we got a no-trade clause,’’ Rodgers said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “You get a no-trade clause because you don’t want to go anywhere. Russell wants to be here. That no-trade clause was, for me, a very important element of the contract.’’

A no-trade clause, of course, doesn’t mean the Seahawks never will trade Wilson. It means the Seahawks can’t trade Wilson without his blessing.

Per Condotta, the no-trade clause “was one of the items that kept the negotiations in flux until the very last minute” of Wilson’s no-or-never deadline.

“We got it done literally at midnight,’’ Rodgers said. “It was at the buzzer, and there was no question there was a sense of urgency that this deadline was real.’’

The four-year extension will pay Wilson up to $140 million, keeping him in Seattle for the foreseeable future.