Russell Wilson’s teammates have some fun with his announcement

Getty Images

Russell Wilson can be as corny as he is good at football.

So it was just a matter of time before his teammates made fun of his announcement of his new contract.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune, wide receiver Tyler Lockett and guard D.J. Fluker may have earned Oscars for their portrayal of the Seahawks quarterback and his wife Ciara’s bedtime video.

Lockett, shirtless with multiple chains and imitating Wilson’s voice (which was notably deeper than his regular one), recites the lines, with the massive Fluker playing the role of Ciara with a surprise reveal and a “Go Hawks.”

Having a quarterback who can carry a team to wins is a valuable thing in the NFL. Having one who is willing to be the butt of the joke and help keep things light in the locker room may be invaluable, and the always-earnest Wilson has been a good sport.