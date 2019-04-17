Saints-Rams rematch highlights Week Two

Getty Images

The most controversial game of the postseason will have its rematch early in the regular season.

The Saints are visiting Los Angeles to take on the Rams in Week Two, a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on FOX.

That, of course, is the rematch of the NFC Championship Game, which ended in highly controversial fashion when a late pass interference penalty committed by the Rams was overlooked by the officials.

That blown call will be much-discussed leading up to the rematch, but the NFL will hope that once the Week Two rematch is in the books, fans and the media will be finished focusing on the blown call.