Short-week home game is one of five prime-time contests for the Vikings

The Vikings have been lobbying for a short-week game at home. This year, they got one. And it will come against a couple of old friends.

Minnesota starts Week Eight with a Thursday night home game, against Washington. Apart from pitting quarterback Kirk Cousins against his former team for the first time, the game will bring former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson back to town.

Keenum authored the most memorable moment in U.S. Bank Stadium’s three-year history, with a seat-of-the-pants touchdown throw to Stefon Diggs in the divisional playoffs against the Saints to cap the 2017 season. That was the last time Keenum played in Minnesota.

In all Minnesota schedule features five prime-time games, subject to a Week 15 flex at the Chargers. Given Minnesota’s propensity for not showing up under the lights, that narrative will need to change if the Vikings hope to compete with Washington on a Thursday night, Dallas on a Sunday night, Seattle on a Monday night, the Chargers on a Sunday night, or the Packers in the last Monday night game of the season.