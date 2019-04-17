Steelers will face Le’Veon Bell’s new team in Week 16

Getty Images

The Steelers haven’t seen running back Le'Veon Bell in game action since their playoff loss to the Jaguars after the 2017 season and they’ll have to wait until at least Week 16 of the 2019 season to get a live look at the former member of the team.

Wednesday night’s release of the entire 2019 schedule confirmed that Pittsburgh will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the Jets on December 22 in a game that’s currently scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

If all goes well for one or both teams over the first 15 weeks of the season, the game could have implications on the AFC playoff race. If so, that would make Bell’s first game against his former team an even bigger deal than it would be under other circumstances.

Of course, there’s also a chance that a Bell injury could keep him out and push back his first game as a Steelers opponent.