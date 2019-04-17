Sunday night continues to be football night

Getty Images

In 2006, when Monday Night Football moved from ABC to ESPN and Sunday Night Football moved from ESPN to NBC, the top prime-time game of the year became the Sunday night game. This year will be no different.

Here’s the full slate of NBC’s Sunday night games: Week One, Steelers at Patriots; Week Two, Eagles at Falcons; Week Three, Rams at Browns; Week Four, Cowboys at Saints; Week Five, Colts at Chiefs; Week Six, Steelers at Chargers; Week Seven, Eagles at Cowboys; Week Eight, Packers at Chiefs; Week Nine, Patriots at Ravens; Week 10, Vikings at Cowboys; Week 11, Bears at Rams; Week 12, Seahawks at Eagles; Week 13, Patriots at Texans; Week 14, Seahawks at Rams; Week 15, Vikings at Chargers; and Week 16, Chiefs at Bears.

As always, the Week 17 game will be determined after Week 16.

Subject to the flex option, the schedule features three appearances by the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, three from the Cowboys, three from the Rams, and three from the Patriots. The Sunday night schedule also has four games in L.A., which means that NBC’s Al Michaels will be able to stay home for nearly 25 percent of the season.



Sunday Night Football has achieved the top spot in primetime for eight straight years, a TV record.