Ten teams scheduled for five prime-time appearances

Getty Images

The NFL has scheduled 10 teams to make five prime-time appearances during the 2019 season.

That list includes both of the teams playing in the opening game of the year. The Packers and Bears will face off on Thursday, September 5 in a matchup chosen to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season and then go on to make eight combined appearances in prime-time games the rest of the year.

The first Sunday night game of the year will feature the Steelers visiting the Patriots and both of those AFC teams are also scheduled for five prime-time outings this season. The Cowboys, Chiefs, Rams, Vikings, Eagles and Seahawks are the other teams slated for five prime-time games.

Four of Seattle’s appearances will come over a five-week span that also features their bye week. They’ll face the 49ers on the road on Monday, November 11 before going on a bye and returning with Sunday night road games against the Eagles and Rams sandwiched around a Monday night home game against the Vikings.

The 10 teams scheduled for five prime-time games may not wind up making all of those appearances as they can be flexed out of Sunday night games in Weeks 11-16. The number could also rise if they are flexed into games in those weeks or in Week 17. The Patriots and Rams could also add a Saturday night game in Week 16,