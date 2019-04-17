Thanksgiving night rematch for Saints and Falcons

Getty Images

For the second consecutive year, the Saints and Falcons will meet on Thanksgiving night.

Last year they played in New Orleans, and this year they’re playing in Atlanta, according to multiple reports. The Thanksgiving night game is always on NBC, after the early game in Detroit and the late afternoon game in Dallas.

The Saints are also playing a Sunday night game against the Cowboys. That game will be in New Orleans.

Although the NFL hasn’t previously scheduled a Thanksgiving night rematch, Saints-Falcons is an intriguing game that has a good chance to have implications for the NFC South race late in the season, so it’s unsurprising the NFL would want to give it a big platform.