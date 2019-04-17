Thursday Night Football kicks off with Bucs at Panthers

Getty Images

Fox got a ratings bump in its first full year with the Thursday package last year, and they might enjoy good numbers again next year.

While there are some divisional matchups that might not be as appealing to a national audience early in the schedule (Buccaneers at Panthers in Week Two and Titans at Jaguars in Week Three), those games will be on the NFL Network only.

Beginning with the Eagles at Packers on Sept. 26, things begin to pick up for the Fox/NFL Network/Amazon Prime broadcasts, with a number of matchups that look good on paper now.

There are no Thursday games in Week 16, with an NFL Network tripleheader scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, and the league has slotted five matchups as possibilities for those slots (Lions at Broncos, Raiders at Chargers, Bills at Patriots, Rams at 49ers, and Texans at Buccaneers).

Here’s a look at the full Thursday schedule:

Sept. 12: Buccaneers at Panthers (NFLN)

Sept. 19: Titans at Jaguars (NFLN)

Sept. 26: Eagles at Packers (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Oct. 3: Rams at Seahawks (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Oct. 10: Giants at Patriots (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Oct. 17: Chiefs at Broncos (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Oct. 24: Washington at Vikings (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Oct. 31: 49ers at Cardinals (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Nov. 7: Chargers at Raiders (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Nov. 14: Steelers at Browns (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Nov. 21: Colts at Texans (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Dec. 5: Cowboys at Bears (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Dec. 12: Jets at Ravens (Fox, NFLN, Amazon)

Dec. 21: Saturday games TBD (NFLN)