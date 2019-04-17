Titans hosting Marquise Brown, Clelin Ferrell

Getty Images

The Titans are closing out pre-draft visit season by hosting prospects on both sides of the ball.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is hosting former Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise Brown and former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell on Wednesday.

The Titans used a second-round pick on Harold Landry last year, but adding another pass rusher like Ferrell may be in the cards with the No. 19 pick in the first round. Brian Orakpo retired, Derrick Morgan remains a free agent and free agent pickup Cameron Wake turned 37 earlier this year.

They made a younger addition to their wide receiver group when they signed Adam Humphries last month. Corey Davis, Tajae Sharpe and Taywan Taylor join Humphries as targets for Marcus Mariota in Nashville.