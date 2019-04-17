Wednesday’s PFTOT is up and running

Getty Images

Every weekday, we celebrate the conclusion of an episode of PFT Live by almost immediately taping an episode of PFTOT. Which is precisely what we did today.

After Big Cat and his not-new-jacket left the studio (and after Simms and his not-functioning-prostate returned from the restroom), Simms and I covered five topics.

From considering whether Tyler Lockett and D.J. Fluker were trolling Russell Wilson to whether Wilson’s deal changes the market for Dan Prescott to whether the 49ers will take Quinnen Williams or Nick Bosa at No. 2 to whether it’s newsworthy when players don’t show up for offseason workouts to some thoughts on the Vikings’ forest-pillaging playbook, we cover things we either didn’t address during PFT Live or that we didn’t have enough time to cover.

If you’ve got 15-20 minutes, you’ve got enough time to take it all in.