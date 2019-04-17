Zac Taylor: John Ross was electric in college, let’s see him put it on tape

Getty Images

The Bengals have pushed back against talk that they want to trade their former first-round receiver John Ross, and coach Zac Taylor said again Tuesday that he wants to see Ross show off his his talent on the field.

Asked at an event for Bengals season ticket holders about Ross, Taylor expressed optimism.

“Let’s see what he can put on tape,” Taylor said, via Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “He was electric in college.”

Ross was the Pac-12 Player of the Year in his final season at Washington and then set an NFL Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash. It’s easy to see why the Bengals liked him at the time, but he’s disappointed as a pro, with just 21 career receptions in two seasons. Taylor would like to see Ross show he’s better than his stats suggest.