Zac Taylor, Sean McVay reunion will happen in London

It’s a long way from L.A. to London, but that’s where boss and employee will be getting together, as foes.

On October 27, the Rams will host the Bengals at Wembley Stadium in London. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET, making in a prime-time game in England.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor most recently worked for Rams coach Sean McVay, as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The Rams will spend their final year at the L.A. Coliseum in 2019, which likely means that their pattern of hosting games in other countries will be ending. Last year, the Rams were scheduled to host the Chiefs in Mexico, but poor condition of the playing field caused the game to move back to Los Angeles.