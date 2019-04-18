49ers consulted with Joe Staley before trading for Dee Ford

Getty Images

The 49ers traded for Dee Ford on March 12 but not before a highly paid consultant on their staff gave his approval.

The team’s brain trust sought Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Staley‘s opinion before deciding to give up a 2020 second-round pick to the Chiefs.

“I don’t know how much stock they put into that,” Staley said, via Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle. “But just the fact that they reach out to the players and ask their opinions.”

Ford, 28, made a career-best 13 sacks and a league-high seven forced fumbles last season in earning his first Pro Bowl.

“He’s one of the most explosive players I’ve played against,” Staley said was his scouting report.

Ford beat Staley for a sack of Jimmy Garoppolo last season, and the pass rusher’s first step was so quick that Staley was certain Ford got an illegal jump.

“I was 100 percent certain that he was offsides,” Staley said. “It was that fast, but going back on the film he just timed it up [perfectly].”