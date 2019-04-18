AAF creditors fill 1,117 pages of bankruptcy filing

Getty Images

The AAF bankruptcy filing is nearly as big as the Vikings’ new playbook.

Via Daniel Kaplan of SportsBusiness Journal, the now-defunct football league’s bankruptcy filing has a list of creditors that covers 1,117 pages.

The AAF owes MGM the most, at $7 million. MGM reportedly took steps to ensure that it would assume ownership of the league’s real-time gambling technology in the event that the AAF went belly up.

The next biggest creditor is CBS, which the AAF owes $5.19 million. An advertising firm has unsatisfied bills of $2.275 million, and a law firm is owed $2.4 million. Arizona State University, where the Hotshots played its home games, has a claim in the amount of $1.2 million.

In all, the AAF’s liabilities exceed $48 million, and it has less than $12 million in assets.