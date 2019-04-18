After schedule release, ESPN’s beat writers prove overly optimistic

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 18, 2019, 6:40 AM EDT
When the NFL schedule comes out, fans often become overly optimistic, eyeballing the schedule and thinking, “Yeah, my team can win most of these games.” Reporters, however, should be more objective.

At ESPN, the 32 beat writers covering their teams proved wildly optimistic.

ESPN asked each of the 32 writers to predict their teams’ records after the 2019 NFL schedule was released. Those 32 projected records should, of course, contain an equal number of wins and losses: The cumulative record of the entire league always equals .500.

Unfortunately, ESPN’s writers are overly optimistic: They were a cumulative 64 games above .500.

Comparing the ESPN predictions to the Vegas win totals for each team, 26 ESPN writers think their teams will win more games than the Vegas odds suggest. Five writers think their teams will exactly match the Vegas win total. Only one ESPN writer, Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe, has his team hitting the under. (Wolfe thinks the Dolphins will go 4-12; the Vegas odds have the Dolphins at 4.5 wins.

Kudos to Wolfe for not being afraid to take a pessimistic view of the team he covers. Ideally, all beat writers would cover their teams with an objective eye, and not with the overly optimistic view of fans.

  1. Only way Dolphins get to four wins with that staff is the league allows their touchdowns and field goals count as double points.

  3. Local beat writers have become extensions of that team’s Public Relations Department in this day and age. Eighty percent of them are pom-pom waivers.

  4. you know one of the things about the NFL is every year most teams think they can hit the jackpot.I dont see why we should rain on their parade right now.We got plenty of time to see who will and who wont.Every year the pundits get fooled and a couple get it right.What I would like to see is the pundits saying this is what we predicted last year and show us how wrong or right they were.

  6. Would they have to be optimistic though? Each beat writer needs the fans to be interested in the team fir their reporting to matter. So it would behoove them to be be as optimistic as they think they can get away with.

  7. ESPN has become a joke. I miss the days where I could turn it on and watch highlights of games. Nothing but talking heads and Lebron James drama.

  8. Although this makes for entertaining fodder every year when these “forecasts” are released, the simple explanation is that this is a very natural occurrence when you ask 32 different people to make 32 individual forecasts about their 1/32nd of the league, in a vacuum. It’s not only natural that their predictions would not add up to 256 total wins – it’s expected. Most of them wouldn’t have overly optimistic/pessimistic forecasts if you asked them to predict the win totals *for every team*.

  9. Better to be overly optimistic in April than get hated on by fans of that team for the next 6 months.

