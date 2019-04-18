Antonio Brown’s cousin would love to play with Big Ben

Getty Images

Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown is one of the best wide receivers in this year’ draft. He’s also the cousin of Antonio Brown. But unlike Antonio, Marquise has nothing against Ben Roethlisberger.

Marquise told NFL Media that he would be happy to play for the Steelers and with Roethlisberger, even after Antonio had an ugly exit and forced his way out of Pittsburgh.

“I love Pittsburgh. They have a Hall of Fame quarterback. I would love to play there,” Marquise Brown said.

Realistically, it’s hard to imagine that the Steelers would draft Marquise. Although it’s not fair to paint the whole Brown family with a broad brush, the Steelers likely don’t even want to think about the possibility that they could have a young receiver who’s regularly hearing from Antonio Brown. It’s safe to say Marquise will not be playing for the Steelers.