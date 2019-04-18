Bills and Panthers to hold joint practices

Getty Images

The Bills have been Panthers North for a few years now, so it figures they’re going back to their roots during training camp.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, the Bills and Panthers will hold joint practices in Spartanburg, S.C., leading into their preseason meeting.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott spent many years in Spartanburg themselves while working for the Panthers, and since they’re heading that direction anyway, it makes sense.

The two teams will play each other in Charlotte on Aug. 16.