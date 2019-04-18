Bob Quinn could see the Lions move down, but not up

Getty Images

Don’t expect the Lions to move up in the first round of the draft next week. But they might move down.

Lions General Manager Bob Quinn said today that he could see himself moving down, but he doesn’t think he has the ammunition to move up any higher than where the Lions currently are, at No. 8.

The Lions have one pick in each of the first five rounds, and two picks in the sixth and seventh rounds. Quinn wouldn’t mind getting more than that, and it’s easy to envision him taking a deal if someone late in the first round wants to move into the Top 10 and offers the Lions some additional picks for a first-round swap.

Quinn said he’s expecting one or two quarterbacks to go within the top seven picks. If a highly coveted quarterback is still around at No. 8, that might lead to a good opportunity for the Lions to move down.